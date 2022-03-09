WUNC Music Schedule

Monday – Friday

World Café – 8pm-10pm

A celebrated music tastemaker, World Cafe spans an array of genres including singer-songwriter, classic rock, indie rock, Americana, alt-country, blues, world music, R&B and soul. Along with a carefully curated music mix, the central element of each daily show is a conversation with an artist focusing on his or her craft, songwriting, and inspirations, and combined with an exclusive musical performance.

World Cafe is hosted by Raina Douris along with contributing host Stephen Kallao.

Saturday

American Routes – 6pm-8pm

American Routes is blues and jazz, gospel and soul, rockabilly and country, Cajun and swamp pop, Tejano, Latin… and beyond. Songs and stories from musicians describe a deep and diverse nation with sounds and styles shared by all Americans. From the bayous to the beltways, from crossroads to crosstown, on interstates and city streets, turn up your radio for the sonic journey!

Sunday

Sheroes Radio – 6pm-7pm

A Nationally syndicated radio show with a mission. To turn up the volume of women’s voices on the airwaves and in music, across genres and generations.

Rhythm Lab Radio – 7pm-9pm

Hosted by Tarik Moody from 88Nine Radio Milwaukee, Rhythm Lab Radio redefines the urban sound with a mix of jazz, electronic, hip-hop and soul music. Each week, Rhythm Lab introduces listeners to new artists that are testing boundaries and making music that does not fit neatly into a single box.