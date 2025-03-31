Graham Nash thinks Americans still need to 'stand up and fight'

When you've been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, won a Grammy, been on the New York Times best-sellers list with your life story, and helped write the soundtrack to the past half-century, you might decide you've done enough.

But not Graham Nash.

As a founder of both the Hollies and Crosby, Still and Nash, along with a thriving solo career, he's been a defining voice of the rock and roll era, with as he says a mission to stand for love over hate, peace over war and that we have to take care of our fellow human beings.

Nash is back on the road performing songs from his entire catalog including his most recent record NOW. He and his band will be in Raleigh for a concert at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday.

Nash stopped by the WUNC studios to chat with Morning Edition host Eric Hodge.

Stand Up is one of several songs that address the political moment. As someone who's seen and participated in more than your fair share of social upheaval, how do you assess where we find ourselves today?

We have to stand up. We have to stand up for our beliefs; we have to stand up for our friends and our family; and we have to stand up against the Trump administration. The man has no interest in the ordinary American people. He seems to be completely involved in himself and things, I think, are going badly here in America, so I think we have to stand up and fight.

As you look back over your life, and you think about the moments in history that have really commanded people's attention, and concern, how does this fit in with that historically?

It's kind of the same with the 60s, you know, we were very much against Nixon and, and the Vietnam War and those four people that were killed at Kent State were only protesting the government's involvement, in something that they didn't believe in.

We have learned, you know, that a lot of people in government lie to you and don't tell you the truth, and in fact not only don't tell you the truth, but spread disinformation.

And there's a big difference between disinformation and misinformation. Misinformation is saying that you had three eggs for breakfast when you only had two, but disinformation is affecting the very way that you think about what is happening in the world. And what is happening in the world in terms of the rise of the right wing is incredibly disturbing for me.