91.5 HD2: WUNC Music is curated locally with songs that inspire, energize and bring joy to listeners across North Carolina.
PREMIERE: Listen to Scivic Rivers Debut Single 'Shenandoah Granite'

North Carolina Public Radio | By Brian Burns
Published December 9, 2022 at 9:05 AM EST
WUNC Music is excited to share 'Shenandoah Granite' - the debut single from Randy Bickford's new project Scivic Rivers. The song was mixed and produced by Bickford's longtime collaborator Scott Solter and will be included on Scivic Rivers self-titled album, to be released February 16th via Durham based Potluck Foundation.

Bickford says the song was written just before the pandemic began and was inspired by the paranoia it caused. “When we were finally able to record, we found the song sounded ideal at a much faster tempo than I’d intended, which provided some propulsion and catharsis. John Pfiffner played his steel-string acoustic guitar with a dried mango seed, which gave it this wonderful chiming quality and reminded me of Lee Hazlewood’s “Sand”. It all served the song, which is concerned with the ways living in this society can blur what feels and doesn’t feel like movement, or the passage of time.”

Brian Burns
Brian Burns is the Music Director for WUNC Music, WUNC's AAA music discovery station. He has been working within the local music scene for over a decade. On the weekends you might see him DJing at various spots around the Triangle, or digging through boxes of records. He's also the host of King Street Soul on WHUP in Hillsborough, NC and a contributor to NPR Music. He graduated from UNC’s School of Information and Library Science with an MSLS in 2015.
