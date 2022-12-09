PREMIERE: Listen to Scivic Rivers Debut Single 'Shenandoah Granite'

WUNC Music is excited to share 'Shenandoah Granite' - the debut single from Randy Bickford's new project Scivic Rivers. The song was mixed and produced by Bickford's longtime collaborator Scott Solter and will be included on Scivic Rivers self-titled album, to be released February 16th via Durham based Potluck Foundation.

Bickford says the song was written just before the pandemic began and was inspired by the paranoia it caused. “When we were finally able to record, we found the song sounded ideal at a much faster tempo than I’d intended, which provided some propulsion and catharsis. John Pfiffner played his steel-string acoustic guitar with a dried mango seed, which gave it this wonderful chiming quality and reminded me of Lee Hazlewood’s “Sand”. It all served the song, which is concerned with the ways living in this society can blur what feels and doesn’t feel like movement, or the passage of time.”