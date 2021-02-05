WUNC Music & Smart Speakers

Bringing The World Home To You

WUNC Music On Smart Speakers

Your smart speaker just got smarter and groovier.

Now, you can stream  WUNC Music via your smart speaker. (We also have details for listening to WUNC News via your speaker.)

Keep reading to learn how to get your Amazon Alexa or Google Home speakers to play WUNC Music anytime.

How to listen with Amazon's Alexa on your Echo or Echo Dot

  • Open your Amazon Alexa app on your phone
  • Search for and enable WUNC Music  (you'll see jacapps credited, they developed the Alexa skill for us)
  • the first time you use the skill, say "Alexa, open WUNC Music and play live stream". When you use the skill in the future, you can just say, "Alexa, play WUNC Music."
  • Enjoy the tunes

How to listen with Google Home

  • WUNC Music is available by Google's Partnership with TuneIn
  • Just say "Hey Google, play WUNC Music From TuneIn"
  • Enjoy the tunes

Need help geting this to work?  Email us and we'll help!