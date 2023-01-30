Tips for Printing Your WUNC Tax Receipt

If you are using an internet browser like Chrome, Firefox, Safari or Microsoft Edge to view your email, you’ll have better results if you use the print option on the specific email message, rather than the print option for the internet browser.

The email is likely to print as one double-sided page or two single-sided pages, however the number of pages may vary based on your browser or email service.

You can also save the email as a PDF document, and then print. You can do this by going to Print and then changing the print location to “Save as PDF.”

If you would prefer a mailed copy of your tax receipt, you can email sustainer@wunc.org to request one.