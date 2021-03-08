Wind Power

-
Locals around here call the flatlands west of Elizabeth City “The Desert.” What was once a swamp was drained by timber companies, and, finally, became…
A new report from advocacy group Environment North Carolina says the state is under-utilizing its capacity to produce electricity from wind…
Whether it’s in the mountains or off the coast, North Carolina has plenty of wind. It also has a lot of land, suitable ports, and infrastructure to become…
On Monday, the Obama administration announced about 300,000 acres of land of the North Carolina coast that will be explored for possible offshore wind…
Duke Energy is introducing a program to provide its largest customers with renewable power. The utility's 'Green Source Rider' initiative would give…
A new map detailing high-risk habitat areas for land-based wind energy projects has been posted online by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.The map…
The Kitty Hawk town council has adopted a resolution to keep any proposed offshore wind energy turbines out of sight. Council members forwarded the…
Dominion North Carolina Power plans to study the prospect of wind and solar energy on the Outer Banks for small-scale power grids. The utility is…
A utility based in Chicago is proposing an 80-megawatt wind farm in eastern North Carolina. The company Invenergy sent an application to state officials…
People interested in offshore energy development along the North Carolina coast are invited to attend a series of public hearings this week. The meetings…