Venture Capital

-
It used to be hard to convince blue chip investors to put millions of dollars into agricultural technology startups.But times are changing. Last week, a…
-
The Council for Entrepreneurial Development says start-up businesses in the state are receiving record-breaking funding.The CED annual Investors Report…
-
The UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees has moved forward with plans to create its own venture fund for start-ups.The Carolina Research Venture Fund will…
-
A report released this week by the Council for Entrepreneurial Development shows start-up companies across North Carolina are raising bigger rounds of…