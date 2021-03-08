-
It's an odd moment for the people who work in North Carolina healthcare. They read the reports of what is happening in Italy, South Korea and China, where…
Officials with UNC Health Care on Monday announced several initiatives they say will restore confidence in its pediatric heart surgery program, including…
The ripping sound of Velcro snapped through a patient room as Meredith Pounds prepped to wrap a blood pressure meter around someone's arm. Bearings…
UNC Health Care reached a management agreement with Onslow Memorial Hospital, making the coastal North Carolina health center the 11th UNC affiliated…
UNC Rex Healthcare announced a plan to build a $65 million cancer center at its west Raleigh campus. The new center will ratchet up competition with Duke…
Dr. Bill Roper, CEO of the UNC Health Care, will replace outgoing UNC System President Margaret Spellings on an interim basis starting in the new year.…
Dealing with a sick child or a minor ailment can be especially tough while waiting out a storm. UNC Healthcare has a solution for anyone in North Carolina…
UNC Health Care CEO Dr. William Roper announced he will step down.Roper, who also serves as the dean of the UNC School of Medicine, plans to stay on for…
UNC Health Care and Charlotte-based Atrium Health called off a proposed partnership.In August, the sides announced plans to join clinical, medical…
There appear to be more disagreements than initially thought in a proposed combination of UNC Health Care and Charlotte-based Atrium Health – formerly…