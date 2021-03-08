-
The new “Oberlin Rising” monument in Raleigh commemorates one of the first African-American communities in the city. After the Civil War, Southern land…
-
The new “Oberlin Rising” monument in Raleigh commemorates one of the first African-American communities in the city. After the Civil War, Southern land…
-
Sculptor Thomas Sayre tackles work that is exceptional.His giant sculptures use the earth as a casting mechanism. Although his art is unusual, it is not…
-
Sculptor Thomas Sayre tackles work that is exceptional.His giant sculptures use the earth as a casting mechanism. Although his art is unusual, it is not…