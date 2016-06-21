Earthcaster: A Sculptor Collaborates With Mother Earth And Communities

Sculptor Thomas Sayre tackles work that is exceptional.

His giant sculptures use the earth as a casting mechanism. Although his art is unusual, it is not solitary.

Sayre is a self-described evangelist for public art. He says his earthcasting process is always collaborative, involving whole communities and many individuals who might not otherwise meet.

A new documentary film, "Earthcaster," traces Sayre's work, inspirations and connections to community. It also highlights the ways Sayre's lineage influences his artwork.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Sayre and Donna Campbell, a producer of the film. Earthcaster debuts on UNC-TV on Thursday at 10 p.m.

Here are some photos of Sayre's sculptures:



Credit Courtesy of MINNOW MEDIA / FORUM is eight, earth-colored structures reaching to the sky, each weighing 16,000-20,000 pounds. It's located in Baltimore, MD.

Credit Courtesy of Thomas Sayre / Ben Root, a Raleigh-based videographer, spent three years helping Thomas Sayre document the work. Ben said it was more like a construction site at times.

Credit Courtesy of Thomas Sayre / Thomas Sayre and his crew dug shapes in the earth with backhoes and shovels. Here, they have completed the dig in Portland, OR and are preparing to pour concrete.

Credit Courtesy of Thomas Sayre / Dance at GYRE. Choreographer Michelle Pearson brought a dance troupe from Black Box in Raleigh to dance at GYRE, the earthcasting at NC Museum of Art in Raleigh. The dance sequences are used throughout EARTHCASTER.

Credit Courtesy of MINNOW MEDIA / Crews work on an Earthcasting installation in Raleigh, NC. The sculptures for FORUM in Baltimore were actually created in North Carolina on the grounds of Cypress Retirement Community in Raleigh. Once they were cured, the pieces were loaded onto to trucks and delivered to UMBC.

Credit Courtesy of MINNOW MEDIA / The "Flue" Project is sculptor Thomas Sayre's newest installation in Kinston, NC. It's a tribute to the tobacco industry in Kinston.

Credit Courtesy of MINNOW MEDIA / A Thomas Sayre installation in Portland, Oregon before crews lifted it to its final position.