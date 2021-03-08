Raleigh Police Shooting

-
Updated at 10:32 a.m. Aug. 29, 2020 Hundreds of protesters gathered in downtown Raleigh Friday night to denounce police violence and the recent killings…
The family of a man who was killed by a Raleigh police officer last year has filed a lawsuit against the officer and Raleigh's city manager and police…
About 100 people gathered in downtown Raleigh Thursday evening to mark a "Black Lives Matter National Day of Action."In Durham, another seven people…
Demonstrations over this week’s fatal shootings in Dallas, Minnesota and Louisiana spread to North Carolina on Friday, with gatherings in Raleigh,…
No charges will be filed against the white Raleigh police officer who shot and killed a young black man he was trying to arrest back in February.The Wake…
The shooting deaths of black men by white police officers over the past few years has brought about much tension in city neighborhoods across the…