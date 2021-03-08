Prisoner Healthcare

-
Andrea Circle Bear was eight months pregnant and serving a two-year sentence for a drug charge when she became the first female federal prisoner to die…
Is the North Carolina Department of Public Safety breaking its own rules? A 2016 policy change prohibits inmates with mental health issues from being held…
Staffing and safety issues inside North Carolina prisons are at a perilous point. In 2017, five corrections officers were killed in violent incidents at…
Increasing prison population means higher healthcare costs for taxpayers. In addition, the rising number of elderly people in prison means more chronic…
