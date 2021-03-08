-
Some families like to ring in the New Year by shooting bullets in the air. But the Durham Police Department is asking people to hold their celebratory…
Celebrations are scheduled across the state today as the countdown to the New Year looms. Raleigh's First Night 2016 festivities include the traditional…
A Raleigh taxi driver is claiming that some cab drivers could go on strike this New Year’s Eve to protest what they consider to be unfair competition from…
The annual possum drop in western North Carolina will go on this year, but without a live animal. For more than 20 years, Brasstown residents have watched…
People who visit the WUNC website tend to like science and education. You click on stories that give context to the news and you also like the occasional…
My fire pit is standing by, waiting for its annual New Year's Eve workout.During the day final day of the calendar year, we clean the yard and place…
New Year's Eve revelers will have plenty of options for live music across the Triangle tonight.In true out-with-the-old sprit, The Casbah in Durham will…
A Superior Court judge will allow Brasstown's annual Possum Drop to go ahead despite opposition from animal rights activists.Judge Allen Baddour ruled in…
Pickles, possums and fleas will help bring in 2012 across rural North Carolina.Jeff Tiberii: The city of Mount Olive expects more than 2,000 visitors for…
New Year's Eve festivities are scheduled to take place all across North Carolina beginning this afternoon and extending into the early morning hours.…