The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to rename Vance High School in honor of Charlotte civil rights lawyer Julius Chambers.
In 1948, William Chambers, a black maintenance worker in Montgomery County, NC was denied payment for a job by a white customer. William Chambers spent…
Charlotte commemorated a civil rights heavy-weight Thursday. Julius Chambers fought for equality through the courts and argued some of the cases that…
Julius Chambers has been a fixture on North Carolina’s legal scene for decades, helping lead the battle for civil rights and playing an instrumental role…
Friends and the state's legal community are honoring the life of Julius Chambers who died last week. He was 76 years old. Chambers was active in the 1960s…