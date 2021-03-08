Duke CFO Survey

-
There’s good news on the jobs front for 2016. That’s according to the latest Duke University – CFO Global Business Outlook Survey.Chief Financial Officers…
-
A bi-annual survey of small and medium-sized businesses across the state shows signs of optimism and caution.The PNC Bank Spring 2015 Economic Outlook…
-
A new survey by Duke University and CFO Magazine shows the millennial generation may not be having an easy time in the workplace.Millennials – those age…
-
Chief Financial Officers say increasing the national minimum wage to $10 an hour could have negative consequences.The latest survey by Duke University and…
-
The latest Global Business Outlook survey from Duke University and CFO Magazine shows companies are hungry for immigration reform. Close to 90 percent of…
-
Pessimism is growing among Chief Financial Officers as debate continues over how to address the impending “fiscal cliff.” The results of the latest Duke…
-
A survey by Duke University shows Chief Financial Officers from across the country were more optimistic the last quarter of the year than in earlier…
-
Chief Financial Officers say they are a lot more optimistic about the economy in this last quarter of 2010 than they were just a few months ago.More than…