Storymakers: Durham Listening Event

Credit David Brower / WUNC / WUNC The producers of WUNC's Localore: Finding America

WUNC is hosting a FREE Listening Event on Thursday July 14th at 7 PM at Motorco Music Hall in Durham. The event celebrates the completion of our Storymakers: Durham project.

This collaborative effort is part of Localore: Finding America, the latest iteration in the series of public media initiatives that AIR, the Association of Independents in Radio, began in 2010. Each of the 15 new projects pairs an independent producer with a local radio or television station. Their mission? To invent new storytelling models with and for communities that public media doesn’t typically reach.

Storymakers is a collaboration among producer John Biewen, audio program director at the Center for Documentary Studies at Duke and host of CDS’s Scene on Radio podcast; North Carolina Public Radio – WUNC; and SpiritHouse, Inc., a black women-led arts and organizing group active in Durham since 1999; and the people of Durham.

The project invites people in one strikingly diverse city to reflect on the forces that unite and divide us – race, class, inequality of opportunity – to look one another in the eye and converse, and to tell stories from their varying perspectives. That’s not all. Storymakers does not simply point its microphones at community residents; it hands over the tools of audio production. We’ve invited a select group of people, about 15 Durham residents, to become audio storytellers and producers. In the spring of 2016 they are developing and workshopping their stories, acting as editors to one another, and by summer they will produce a series of short documentaries for WUNC and Scene on Radio.