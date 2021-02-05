Sponsors Speak

Businesses and organizations connect with WUNC's highly engaged listeners. Here's what they have to say:

"I should let you know the results of our Pathway to Practice spots with UNC-Chapel Hill. During the two weeks the spots ran on WUNC, we ended up with 20 applications for the program, and 10 students have already enrolled. It was a great investment for the program."

Cherry Crayton

Director of Marketing and Communication

NC STATE College of Education

"I can't tell you how many of my friends (who listen to WUNC streaming from their phones) told me they "couldn't miss the CTNC ad" while it was running. It was the perfect fit for engaging with millennial audiences in the Triangle - especially conservation/politically-minded/outdoor enthusiasts. I've recommended this digital buy to others."

Mary Alice Holley

Communications & Marketing Director

Conservation Trust for North Carolina

"The Brady Education Foundation is delighted to support WUNC as an underwriter. Our partnership with WUNC has allowed us to increase our visibility and share our national initiatives with the local community. It is a win/win relationship."

Liz Bruno, President

and Barbara Crockett, Executive Director

Brady Education Foundation

"WUNC underwriting continues to benefit Wood Wise, in reminding past clients we are still going strong and also, to align Wood Wise with the positive, progressive image of WUNC Radio. I receive comments of appreciation from friends who hear our sponsor mentions. By supporting WUNC we are perceived to be a good corporate citizen. Thank you for making it easy. - Hank"

Hank Wall

Wood Wise Design & Remodeling

W) 919-783-9330

M) 919-427-6140

"After hearing our ad for an upcoming event on WUNC, a local business owner contacted us to see if they could sponsor our event! We always advertise through WUNC because it reaches an audience interested in the arts of our community, and the addition of a new sponsor is definitely an added bonus."

Katie Murray Director

Orange County Arts Commission

200 S. Cameron St. Hillsborough, NC 27278

919-245-2335

"As customers pull into our farmstand, we often hear WUNC playing on their radios, and many tell us about the story they were just listening to. Our regular customers have told us they're glad we support WUNC. New customers have told us they've driven by many times, until they heard our sponsorship and finally stopped in to shop for the first time, or join our farmstand CSA! Thank you WUNC!"

Casey Roe

Marketing and Sales Manager

Funny Girl Farm

Credit Steve Exum / exumphoto.com / exumphoto.com Reid Phillips

"Brooks Pierce is proud to be a sponsor of WUNC. This relationship has allowed us to reach a wide variety of business leaders across the Triangle and make them more aware of the depth of legal services that we provide."

Reid Phillips, Managing Partner

Brooks Pierce

"We had a banner December with Santaland Diaries selling out - all thanks to WUNC! It really helped!”

Theatre in the Park

"Partnering with North Carolina Public Radio-WUNC over the past eight years has raised the profile of The Bryan Series and brought positive attention to Guilford College. It's an investment with significant returns."

Ty Buckner - Associate Vice President for Communications & Marketing

Guilford College

bryanseries.guilford.edu

Credit Carolina Ballet /

"Carolina Ballet is thrilled to be partnering with WUNC. A reliable Media partner, WUNC has provided quality radio announcements for Carolina Ballet for many years. Our relationship with WUNC provides impactful results. We look forward to a continued partnership."

Carolina Ballet

"The Carolina Health Informatics Program has benefited immensely from supporting WUNC. As a new program at UNC-Chapel Hill, we are working to boost our visibility, and judging from the number of positive comments we have received from people who heard our name mentioned on the air, it's clear that being a WUNC sponsor is helping us to reach a diverse group that shares an interest in cutting edge education, health, and technology."

April Chang - Interim Health Informatics Program Coordinator

Carolina Health Informatics Program



"Cedar Creek's staff and artists are always discussing the programs we hear on WUNC radio. Often our customers join in on the conversation. When discussing our advertising budget, WUNC tops the list. We can support the programs we enjoy and draw the attention of new and existing customers."

Jennifer Dolan - Gallery Manager

Cedar Creek Gallery



"WUNC is the perfect outlet for The Clayton Center to share upcoming events in our facility. Thank you WUNC for helping us expand our audience reach."

Scotty Henley - Executive Director

The Clayton Center



"Durham Public Schools received over 10,000 Magnet applications this year, with Durham School of the Arts receiving the majority of the requests. A large part of the DSA's success is a result of being a WUNC underwriting sponsor."

David L. Hawks - Principal

Durham School of the Arts



"As a locally owned outdoor shop it's important to stay connected with our neighbors. WUNC provides the perfect connection to those who share a passion for the active outdoor lifestyle and give back to the community."

Chuck Millsaps - Minister of Culture/VP

Great Outdoor Provision Company



"Day at the Docks was a huge success this year and I'm glad we were able to utilize NPR to get us there."

Jon Kelmer – Executive Director

hatterasonmymind.com

Arthur and Anya Gordon – Owners The Irregardless Cafe

"WUNC Radio has a relationship of trust and education with its listeners. Irregardless Cafe and Catering is honored to support respected, award winning radio that also reaches the Cafe's new and long-time patrons. The Cafe's menu of local foods, offered with live music, is a perfect match for WUNC's informed listener. Thank you of this wonderful opportunity."

Arthur and Anya Gordon – Owners

The Irregardless Cafe

(Photo: Farm to Fork Picnic)

"Leland Little Auctions is proud to have been a supporter of WUNC for the past nine years. We often hear from our friends and customers, ‘I heard your ad on WUNC!’ We look forward to our continued relationship in the years to come!"

Leland Little - President

Leland Little Auctions



"I recently attended a board meeting for a non-profit, and as I pulled up, I heard our ad on Marketplace. As the other members arrived, they mentioned they had just heard the announcement too! WUNC truly allows us to reach our target audience. The exposure we receive is excellent. WUNC supports and serves the same community we do."

Adam Brown - Managing Partner

Louise Beck Properties



"I have been a supporter of WUNC for nearly 30 years. WUNC's programming is important to our community and fits with our company values. The name recognition our sponsorship provides is invaluable. People are always telling me 'I heard you on WUNC!'"

Lynn Hayes

Lynn Hayes Properties



"The North Carolina Museum of History in Raleigh values its relationship with WUNC. When museum visitors tell us they heard about an exhibit or program on WUNC, it confirms the power of a WUNC partnership."

Susan Friday Lamb

Public Information Officer

North Carolina Museum of History

"Being a WUNC underwriting partner is a great way for North Carolina Opera to reach our audience, both of dedicated opera fans and intellectually curious WUNC listeners."

Eric Mitchko - General Director

North Carolina Opera



"THANK YOU for starting up our ad run this week - someone JUST called a few minutes ago to order a pair of tickets after hearing the announcement on the radio!"

Jamie Katz Court

Communications & Programs Manager

Pinecone, The Piedmont Council of Traditional Music

"At PlayMakers Repertory Company, we value our longtime relationship as a WUNC underwriting partner. Our audience members tell us they're NPR listeners. It's a great fit. We're glad to be able to support the quality programming on WUNC, while reaching listeners with information on the plays and productions onstage at PlayMakers."

PlayMakers Repertory Company



"I've been a proud WUNC sponsor and avid listener for 16 years. Regularly folks mention hearing my announcements on WUNC. So I know being a WUNC underwriting sponsor is an effective marketing strategy for my real estate company."

Tony Hall

Tony Hall & Associates



"Triangle Land Conservancy has been a WUNC underwriter for many years. We promoted the Earth Day grand opening event of Brumley Nature Preserve expecting a few hundred people to show up — over 1,300 people attended! Lots of folks I spoke with heard the underwriting announcements on WUNC —thank you so much!"

Chris Fowler

Communications Manager

Triangle Land Conservancy



"Hi WUNC, I just wanted to send you a big "thanks" for the Triangle Transit's "I Heart Transit" Campaign. We received so much feedback from people that heard our announcements on NPR!"

Triangle Transit



"The Umstead Hotel and Spa is proud to be a long-standing supporter of WUNC. We appreciate the excellent quality of their programming and value our relationship with the station and its listeners."

Darah Whyte - Marketing Manager

www.theumstead.com



"As a WUNC sponsor, VIF International Education is able to both share our global education initiatives with the local community and support WUNC's commitment to international news and cultural awareness. WUNC is a natural partner in fostering local engagement in global education."

Mark Otter - VIF Chief Academic Officer

VIF International Education

"WUNC is the exact demographic and target market for Yes! Solar Solutions. The homeowners and businesses listening to and supporting WUNC care about the environment. I see inquiries spike every time we air a schedule and people mention they heard our announcements. It makes us feel good to support WUNC. We are also sustaining donors personally because I can't imagine life without it! Thank you to NPR and WUNC."

Kathy Miller - Vice President

Yes! Solar Solutions



WUNC Business Sponsors Home Page