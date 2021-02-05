Bringing The World Home To You

The Halo Effect

The Halo Effect image

In addition to the strength of our audience and the integrity of our news and information programming, WUNC also provides a non-intrusive, clutter-free environment for your message.  

Our audience responds to the straightforward information provided by our sponsors which instills a sense of quality, credibility, and community connection between our listeners and your product or service.  In fact, listeners are more likely to consider, purchase, and recommend a business they heard on public radio when making purchasing decisions – NPR describes this as "the halo effect."

