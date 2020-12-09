NC’s Nursing Shortage Complicates COVID Care, Vaccination Planning

COVID-19 has exacerbated an existing shortage of licensed nurses in the state of North Carolina. Too few nurses are available for staffing at local hospitals, leading to double and triple shifts for nurses who are healthy enough to work, as well as nurses’ increased exposure to COVID-19. This problem is expected to persist after vaccines become available, and retired nurses are being asked to return to work and assist with future distribution.

Host Anita Rao talks about the impact of the nursing shortage with Dennis Taylor, president of the North Carolina Nurses Association; Schquthia Peacock, family nurse practitioner at Preston Medical Associates in Cary; and Audrey Snyder, an Associate Dean for Experiential Learning and Innovation at the UNC-Greensboro School of Nursing.