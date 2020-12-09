Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

NC’s Nursing Shortage Complicates COVID Care, Vaccination Planning

COVID-19 has exacerbated an existing shortage of licensed nurses in the state of North Carolina. Too few nurses are available for staffing at local hospitals, leading to double and triple shifts for nurses who are healthy enough to work, as well as nurses’ increased exposure to COVID-19. This problem is expected to persist after vaccines become available, and retired nurses are being asked to return to work and assist with future distribution.

Host Anita Rao talks about the impact of the nursing shortage with Dennis Taylor, president of the North Carolina Nurses Association; Schquthia Peacock, family nurse practitioner at Preston Medical Associates in Cary; and Audrey Snyder, an Associate Dean for Experiential Learning and Innovation at the UNC-Greensboro School of Nursing.

Stacia Brown
Stacia Brown comes to WUNC from Washington, DC, where she was a producer for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A. She’s the creator and host of two podcasts, The Rise of Charm City and Hope Chest. Her audio projects have been featured on Scene on Radio, a podcast of the Center for Documentary Studies at Duke University; BBC 4’s Short Cuts; and American Public Radio’s Terrible, Thanks for Asking.
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
