The State of Things

North Carolina’s High COVID-19 Rates Mirror National Trends

Governor Roy Cooper in a candid photo wearing his black face mask where he gives coronavirus briefings.
File Photo, Courtesy Governor Roy Cooper Twitter
/
Governor Roy Cooper gave his first coronavirus briefing since the election on Thursday, Nov. 5.

The United States hit a new record this week: more than 100,000 new COVID-19 cases in one day. The virus is surging around the country — including in North Carolina. The state broke its own record last week with 2,886 new infections in one day on Thursday, Oct. 29. 

Hospitalization rates have been holding relatively steady at a rate of more than 1,000 for the past month Host Frank Stasio checks in with Rose Hoban, reporter and editor for North Carolina Health News, about where we stand in this second wave of the pandemic. She also talks about what she heard from voters at polling places on Tuesday about the importance of healthcare in this election.

COVID-19 rose hoban 2020 North Carolina Elections NC Coronavirus Updates coronavirus
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
See stories by Amanda Magnus
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
