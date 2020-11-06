North Carolina’s High COVID-19 Rates Mirror National Trends

The United States hit a new record this week: more than 100,000 new COVID-19 cases in one day. The virus is surging around the country — including in North Carolina. The state broke its own record last week with 2,886 new infections in one day on Thursday, Oct. 29.

Hospitalization rates have been holding relatively steady at a rate of more than 1,000 for the past month Host Frank Stasio checks in with Rose Hoban, reporter and editor for North Carolina Health News, about where we stand in this second wave of the pandemic. She also talks about what she heard from voters at polling places on Tuesday about the importance of healthcare in this election.