Voter Engagement Was High In NC. Here’s What Turnout Tells Us.

Over 5 million North Carolinians cast ballots in this year’s election, many of them opting for mail-in and early onsite voting. While there is still a lot we do not know about voter demographics, we do know that the pandemic did not deter voter engagement.

Republican voting resulted in big gains for the party on the legislative level, but there are at least three races that are still undecided: Attorney General and two state Supreme Court seats. With 117,000 absentee ballots still pending, the results could be determined by very small margins in the days to come. Host Anita Rao talks to WUNC data reporter Jason DeBruyn about voter engagement and what the numbers tell us.



