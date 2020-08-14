Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

NC’s Anti-Retaliation Law For Workers Is Not Working.

A North Carolina law aimed to protect workers who get injured on the job may not be doing so, according to a new investigative story.

North Carolina’s 1992 Retaliatory Employment Discrimination Act (REDA) is intended to protect workers from retaliation when they file complaints related to on-the-job injury and other health and safety concerns. It should keep employers from firing workers who complain.

But in a new investigative piece in The News and Observer, reporter Greg Gordon tells the story of one worker who claims that REDA’s provisions have failed him. Robert Maughmer was fired from AT&T just three weeks after returning to the job, following a hand injury sustained on the job. He recorded his termination phone call and filed a claim stating his belief that he was fired to prevent a workers’ compensation filing. Host Frank Stasio talks to Greg Gordon about Maughmer’s case and the history of REDA. 

 

Stacia Brown
Frank Stasio
