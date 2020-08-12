More Than Four Million NC Residents Have Yet To Fill Out Their 2020 Census Forms

The 2020 Census is beset with challenges. COVID-19 led to cuts in outreach and information campaigns, as well as pushed back the process of door-to-door census-taker visits. As a result, North Carolina and several other states across the country are set for historic lows in population reporting.

North Carolina stands to lose billions in census-derived federal funding. Host Frank Stasio talks to Rebecca Tippett, founding director of Carolina Demography at the Carolina Population Center at UNC-Chapel Hill, and Alex Tausanovitch, director of campaign finance and electoral reform at The Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank.