Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

More Than Four Million NC Residents Have Yet To Fill Out Their 2020 Census Forms

census_make_nc_count_logo_final_logo_with_website_copy_929x419.png

The 2020 Census is beset with challenges. COVID-19 led to cuts in outreach and information campaigns, as well as pushed back the process of door-to-door census-taker visits. As a result, North Carolina and several other states across the country are set for historic lows in population reporting. 

North Carolina stands to lose billions in census-derived federal funding. Host Frank Stasio talks to Rebecca Tippett, founding director of Carolina Demography at the Carolina Population Center at UNC-Chapel Hill, and Alex Tausanovitch, director of campaign finance and electoral reform at The Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsRebecca TippettCarolina Population CenterAlex TausanovitchThe Center for American Progress2020 CensusCOVID-19Federal funding
Stay Connected
Stacia Brown
Stacia Brown comes to WUNC from Washington, DC, where she was a producer for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A. She’s the creator and host of two podcasts, The Rise of Charm City and Hope Chest. Her audio projects have been featured on Scene on Radio, a podcast of the Center for Documentary Studies at Duke University; BBC 4’s Short Cuts; and American Public Radio’s Terrible, Thanks for Asking.
See stories by Stacia Brown
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories