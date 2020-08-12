Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

As Campuses Reopen, Workers Sue The UNC System Over Safety Concerns

facilities-ii-067-e1463513183800__1__0.jpg
UNC Facilities
/

Students are beginning to arrive back on campuses across the UNC System, and workers are concerned for their own safety amid early accounts of inconsistent mask-wearing and large social gatherings on campuses.

Members of the North Carolina Public Service Workers Union, UE Local 150 and members of the North Carolina American Association of University Professors are bringing a lawsuit against the UNC system over unsafe working conditions. Host Frank Stasio talks to WUNC education reporter Liz Schlemmer and Penny Elliott, a housekeeping crew leader at UNC-Chapel Hill, about workers’ concerns and the lawsuit.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsUNC SystemNorth Carolina American Association of University ProfessorsUE Local 150Liz SchlemmerPenny ElliotUNC-Chapel HillCOVID-19Worker Safety
Stay Connected
Stacia Brown
Stacia Brown comes to WUNC from Washington, DC, where she was a producer for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A. She’s the creator and host of two podcasts, The Rise of Charm City and Hope Chest. Her audio projects have been featured on Scene on Radio, a podcast of the Center for Documentary Studies at Duke University; BBC 4’s Short Cuts; and American Public Radio’s Terrible, Thanks for Asking.
See stories by Stacia Brown
Related Stories