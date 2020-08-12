As Campuses Reopen, Workers Sue The UNC System Over Safety Concerns

Students are beginning to arrive back on campuses across the UNC System, and workers are concerned for their own safety amid early accounts of inconsistent mask-wearing and large social gatherings on campuses.

Members of the North Carolina Public Service Workers Union, UE Local 150 and members of the North Carolina American Association of University Professors are bringing a lawsuit against the UNC system over unsafe working conditions. Host Frank Stasio talks to WUNC education reporter Liz Schlemmer and Penny Elliott, a housekeeping crew leader at UNC-Chapel Hill, about workers’ concerns and the lawsuit.