Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

#BackChannel: Cancel Culture, Black Women And #MeToo And Trans Representation In Media

pasted_image_0__11_.png
HBO Max
/
'On The Record' features Drew Dixon recounting her experience with sexual assault in the music industry.

Has cancel culture gone too far? That question has echoed throughout American society for several months. 

And this week a letter published by Harper’s Magazine and signed by over 150 prominent writers and intellectuals — including Margaret Atwood, Wynton Marsalis and Salman Rushdie — argues against a “stifling atmosphere” that they say restricts public discourse.

The reason why cancel culture was important [was] because people who did not have real cultural power and didn't have a platform could utilize social media in order to hold people accountable.

Host Anita Rao examines the origins of cancel culture and how it is applied today with popular culture experts Natalie Bullock Brown and Mark Anthony Neal. They also share their analysis of “On The Record,” a new HBO documentary about the women who came forward to accuse hip hop mogul Russell Simmons of sexual assault. Music executive Drew Dixon is one of them and one of the first women of color to participate in the #MeToo movement.

disclosure-netflix.jpg
Credit Courtesy of Netflix
/
Three women featured in &apos;Disclosure&apos;: Mj Rodriguez, Laverne Cox and Candis Cayne.

Plus, Brown and Neal review “Disclosure,” a Netflix documentary exploring the ways trans people are represented on film and TV; look at how higher education institutions are responding to the racial reckoning in the wake of the police death of George Floyd; and examine a new docuseries from PBS on the historic campaigns of women of color during the 2018 midterm elections. Natalie Bullock Brown is a filmmaker and teaching assistant professor at North Carolina State University. Mark Anthony Neal is the James B. Duke Professor and chair of the department of African and African American studies at Duke University. He is also an author and host of the webcast "Left of Black."

If you solve for Black women's issues, you're solving for everyone's issues, because there is a way that the hierarchy of our culture puts Black women at the very bottom.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of Things#BackChannelCancel CultureHarper's MagazineOn The RecordDisclosureNatalie Bullock BrownMark Anthony NealAnd She Could Be Next
Stay Connected
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
See stories by Amanda Magnus
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao