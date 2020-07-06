Dominion Energy Abandons Atlantic Coast Pipeline

Dominion Energy and Duke Energy announced the cancellation of the controversial 600-mile Atlantic Coast Pipeline Sunday.

The companies cited mounting costs and construction delays as reasons for walking away from the project. Dominion sold its pipeline operations to Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway investment company, which included more than 7,700 miles of natural gas pipelines and storage. The natural gas pipeline — which would have traced a path through West Virginia, Virginia and eight North Carolina counties — is only 10% built, and construction halted two years ago due to permitting hurdles.

Host Anita Rao talks with Lyndsey Gilpin, founder and editor-in-chief of Southerly, about the cancellation of the project and what happens next.



