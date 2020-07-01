Bringing The World Home To You

NC Unemployment Benefits Are Even Harder to Obtain Under COVID-19

download__4_.jpg
NC Department of Commerce
/

In 2013, North Carolina’s legislature voted to cut unemployment benefits, shortening the number of eligibility weeks and capping the amount of funds workers could draw. 

Seven years later, unemployment is reaching unprecedented heights during the COVID-19 crisis. Before the pandemic, North Carolina was ranked lowest in the country for delivering unemployment benefits, with fewer than one in 10 applicants receiving payment in a timely manner.

How are the state’s workers faring in this crisis? Host Anita Rao talks to ProPublica’s Ava Kofman about her reporting on the issue, as well as what will happen when federal unemployment provisions under the CARES Act end after July 31.

Stacia Brown
Stacia Brown comes to WUNC from Washington, DC, where she was a producer for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A. She’s the creator and host of two podcasts, The Rise of Charm City and Hope Chest. Her audio projects have been featured on Scene on Radio, a podcast of the Center for Documentary Studies at Duke University; BBC 4’s Short Cuts; and American Public Radio’s Terrible, Thanks for Asking.
See stories by Stacia Brown
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
