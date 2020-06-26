Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Corporations Are Making Statements About Black Lives Matter, Should Consumers Believe Them?

Aunt Jemima syrup bottles
Mike Mozart
/

As the country reckons with the systemic racism upon which it is built, major companies are making statements of their own. Some address inequities and enumerate actionable steps to combat racism. 

Others lay out plans to donate funds to organizations supporting Black individuals and communities. Other companies chose not to say anything. How are consumers supposed to navigate this sea of corporate messaging? Host Frank Stasio talks with Charlotte Business Journal reporter Caroline Hudson about how some of North Carolina’s largest corporations are responding to the Black Lives Matter movement. Yvette Lynne Bonaparte shares analysis on how consumers can discern genuine statements from hollow press releases. She is an assistant professor of marketing at North Carolina Central University.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsBlack Lives MatterCaroline HudsonCharlotte Business JournalYvette Lynne BonaparteNC Central UniversityRacial Equity
Stay Connected
Josie Taris
Josie Taris left her home in Fayetteville in 2014 to study journalism at Northwestern University. There, she took a class called Journalism of Empathy and found her passion in audio storytelling. She hopes every story she produces challenges the audience's preconceptions of the world. After spending the summer of 2018 working in communications for a Chicago nonprofit, she decided to come home to work for the station she grew up listening to. When she's not working, Josie is likely rooting for the Chicago Cubs or petting every dog she passes on the street.
See stories by Josie Taris
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories