Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

A Queer, Undocumented North Carolinian Looks Forward Following Major SCOTUS Decisions

Protestors march for DACA.
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
/

The LGBTQ community and DACA recipients are celebrating last week's Supreme Court decisions. In a surprise 5-4 majority, the Supreme Court ruled the Trump Administration could not immediately end the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program⁠. 

Vicente sitting at a table holding his dog.
Credit Courtesy of Emilio Vicente
/
Courtesy of Emilio Vicente
Vicente with his dog, Corgi B. Luna, celebrating her first birthday last year.

It allows undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States when they were under the age of 16 to apply for temporary work permits and drivers’ licenses,  and the program provides protection against deportation. But Chief Justice John Roberts left a loophole in the court’s decision and said the president could try again to revoke DACA.

Emilio Vicente, who grew up in Siler City, describes this moment as bittersweet. He is queer and undocumented, so the excitement of last week’s news is clouded by the loophole.

While not a DACA recipient, Vicente worries about the potential for DACA to become a political bargaining chip in the fight over immigration policy.

Host Frank Stasio checks in with Vicente, the advocacy and communications manager for Familia: Trans Queer Liberation Movement, about how this moment affects the LGBTQ and Latinx community.
 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsEmilio VicenteDACALGBTQSiler City
Stay Connected
Josie Taris
Josie Taris left her home in Fayetteville in 2014 to study journalism at Northwestern University. There, she took a class called Journalism of Empathy and found her passion in audio storytelling. She hopes every story she produces challenges the audience's preconceptions of the world. After spending the summer of 2018 working in communications for a Chicago nonprofit, she decided to come home to work for the station she grew up listening to. When she's not working, Josie is likely rooting for the Chicago Cubs or petting every dog she passes on the street.
See stories by Josie Taris
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio