Asheville Considers The Future Of Its Confederate Monuments

DSCN1846.jpeg
Matt Bush/Blue Ridge Public Radio
/

On Tuesday evening the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners will vote on the future of two Confederate monuments in downtown Asheville: a Robert E. Lee memorial in Pack Square and a monument honoring fallen Confederate soldiers outside the Buncombe County Courthouse. 
 

Last week Asheville’s city council unanimously voted to remove the two monuments. The United Daughters of the Confederacy own these two memorials, and if the resolution passes, the group will have 90 days to remove them. The commissioners will also vote on the Asheville City Council’s request for a task force to decide the future of the controversial Vance Monument in Pack Square. Host Frank Stasio gets the latest from Matt Bush, news director for Blue Ridge Public Radio.
 

