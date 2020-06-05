GenX Contamination Research Continues Three Years After Breaking Story

Three years ago this weekend, the public learned about the presence of a toxic chemical compound known as GenX in the Wilmington-area drinking water.

The Wilmington Star News broke the story, highlighting the research that a North Carolina State University lab — led by Detlef Knappe — conducted on the drinking water and its links to the discharge from Chemours’ Fayetteville Works plant into the Cape Fear River. Local government officials are still fighting for greater regulation of toxins like GenX. Researchers are also still conducting studies on humans and wildlife to determine the long-term effects of the compound in living systems.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with WHQR reporter Vince Winkel about the most recent updates and research on GenX.



