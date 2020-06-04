COVID-19 Spurs Bipartisan Support For Absentee Ballot Bill

With rare consensus from Democrats and Republicans in the North Carolina House of Representatives, House Bill 1169 — which outlines provisions for an anticipated increase in absentee-by-mail voting this fall — passed 116-3 last week.

Fear over public safety at polling sites has led to the quick, decisive action. The State Board of Elections projects that requests for mail-in ballots in North Carolina could jump from around 4% to 40% this year, based on data seen from recent elections in other states like Wisconsin. House Bill 1169 makes its way through Senate committees this week. Host Frank Stasio talks to WUNC political reporter Rusty Jacobs about what the bill’s potential success could mean for the general election in November.