UNC System Plans Campus Reopening For Fall 2020

As colleges across the nation deliberate over whether to continue holding classes remotely in the fall, UNC system schools — including North Carolina A&T State University, NC State University, UNC-Greensboro, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill — have already announced their tentative plans for campus reopening.

The plan includes an amended calendar, with varying semester start dates. UNC-Chapel Hill will begin on August 10 and end at Thanksgiving break. Other campuses are contemplating starting later in August or as late as after Labor Day. At UNC-Chapel Hill, dining halls and residence halls will also be reopened to students in the fall, with some stipulations. A more comprehensive contingency plan is in the works. Host Frank Stasio talks about the details with WUNC education reporter Liz Schlemmer.