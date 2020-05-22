Bringing The World Home To You

UNC System Plans Campus Reopening For Fall 2020

As colleges across the nation deliberate over whether to continue holding classes remotely in the fall, UNC system schools — including North Carolina A&T State University, NC State University, UNC-Greensboro, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill — have already announced their tentative plans for campus reopening.

The plan includes an amended calendar, with varying semester start dates. UNC-Chapel Hill will begin on August 10 and end at Thanksgiving break. Other campuses are contemplating starting later in August or as late as after Labor Day. At UNC-Chapel Hill, dining halls and residence halls will also be reopened to students in the fall, with some stipulations. A more comprehensive contingency plan is in the works. Host Frank Stasio talks about the details with WUNC education reporter Liz Schlemmer.

