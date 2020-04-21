Lessons Of Gardening And Grieving With Jaki Shelton Green

Abundance emerges even in catastrophe. The earth is telling us so. Emphatic evidence now shows itself following the first warm rains. What plans did winter make in its stillness?

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Jaki Shelton Green, North Carolina’s Poet Laureate, about the growing importance of art to make sense of an uncertain future.

I want the dust of you unscattered I want the hush of you unhushed - excerpt from 'i want to undie you'

About the interviewee:

Jaki Shelton Green is originally from Orange County, North Carolina. In 2018, she was named North Carolina’s ninth poet laureate. As the founder of SistaWRITE, she leads travel and writing workshops for women.

“The River Speaks of Thirst,” an album of music and poetry, will be released on June 19, 2020 (Green's birthday). Green recorded the album in collaboration with local artists including Nnenna Freelon, Jennifer Evans and CJ Suitt.

Green is the award-winning author of “Dead on Arrival,” “singing a tree into dance,” “breath of the song” and “Feeding the Light,” among other titles. She is the co-editor of two anthologies: “Poets for Peace” and “Immigration, Emigration, and Diversity.”

She is an instructor at the Center for Documentary Studies at Duke University. And, as a community arts advocate, she facilitates programs intended for audiences including the incarcerated, teachers and nonprofits.



