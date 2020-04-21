Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Lessons Of Gardening And Grieving With Jaki Shelton Green

Green in a purple blouse sitting on a bench in her bedroom.
Courtesy of Jaki Shelton Green

Abundance emerges even in catastrophe. The earth is telling us so. Emphatic evidence now shows itself following the first warm rains. What plans did winter make in its stillness? 

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Jaki Shelton Green, North Carolina’s Poet Laureate, about the growing importance of art to make sense of an uncertain future.

 

I want the dust of you unscattered I want the hush of you unhushed - excerpt from 'i want to undie you'

About the interviewee:

Jaki Shelton Green is originally from Orange County, North Carolina. In 2018, she was named North Carolina’s ninth poet laureate. As the founder of SistaWRITE, she leads travel and writing workshops for women.

“The River Speaks of Thirst,” an album of music and poetry, will be released on June 19, 2020 (Green's birthday). Green recorded the album in collaboration with local artists including Nnenna Freelon, Jennifer Evans and CJ Suitt.

Green is the award-winning author of  “Dead on Arrival,” “singing a tree into dance,” “breath of the song” and “Feeding the Light,” among other titles. She is the co-editor of two anthologies: “Poets for Peace” and “Immigration, Emigration, and Diversity.”

She is an instructor at the Center for Documentary Studies at Duke University. And, as a community arts advocate, she facilitates programs intended for audiences including the incarcerated, teachers and nonprofits.

 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsJaki Shelton GreenPoetryNC Poet LaureateSistaWRITECommunity Arts
Stay Connected
Grant Holub-Moorman
Grant Holub-Moorman coordinates events and North Carolina outreach for WUNC, including a monthly trivia night. He is a founding member of Embodied and a former producer for The State of Things.
See stories by Grant Holub-Moorman
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio