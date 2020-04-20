Bringing The World Home To You

Meet Mia Ives-Rublee: An Endorphin Junkie Who Made The Women’s March Accessible

1 of 4
Mia Ives-Rublee, pictured here with her service dog Vezzini, works to make physical and political spaces inclusive toward people with disabilities.
Chris Riggs
2 of 4
Mia Ives-Rublee (center) with her adoptive mother (left) and foster mother in South Korea (right).
Courtesy Mia Ives-Rublee
3 of 4
Mia Ives-Rublee uses photography to capture the world from a different angle. In this image, part of her 'On Top Of' series, she photographs her brother Tamirat balanced on the edge of his wheelchair.
Mia Ives-Rublee
4 of 4
Mia Ives-Rublee uses photography to capture the world from a different angle. In this image, part of her 'On Top Of' series, she photographs her brother Tamirat balanced on the edge of his wheelchair.
Mia Ives-Rublee

Mia Ives-Rublee grew up surrounded by adults who were worried about her well-being. She has Osteogenesis imperfecta, a genetic bone disorder more commonly known as brittle bone disease, and uses a wheelchair to get around. 
From a young age she pushed back against others’ worries about her body and continuously challenged her own physical limitations. She played competitive sports and competed at an international level in wheelchair track, fencing and adaptive CrossFit.

Mia Ives-Rublee on stage at the 2017 Women's March on Washington
Credit Rebecca Cunningham / Courtesy Mia Ives-Rublee
/
Courtesy Mia Ives-Rublee
Mia Ives-Rublee joins women activists on stage at the 2017 Women's March on Washington.

Today Ives-Rublee fights to make spaces more accessible for people with disabilities. She founded and coordinated the Women’s March Disability Caucus and works with a range of organizations as an independent consultant on accessibility issues.

Ives-Rublee talks with host Frank Stasio about athletics, activism and exploring her identity as a transracial Korean American adoptee. Note: This program originally aired June 3, 2019.
 

Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC's small but intrepid digital news team.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in public radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
