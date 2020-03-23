Ways & Means Presents: What We Can All Learn From The Way Kids Think, Feel And Cope

Nothing changes your life like the addition of a child. Suddenly, there are so many new things to consider for a tiny human whose brain works in really mysterious ways.

Policy researchers in North Carolina have been trying to answer some of the biggest questions about parenting and child development, including how to teach preschoolers healthy ways to process their emotions and what parents really need after they head for home with their newborn - besides more sleep. This research is featured in the second installment of a collaboration between The State of Things and Ways & Means, a podcast from Duke University’s Sanford School of Public Policy.

Journalist Emily Hanford introduces us to an innovative project in Kenya that provides mental health care to orphans who are grieving the loss of a parent and more stories of what we’re learning about children around the world.

Part One: Beyond Elmo: How Puppets Teach Preschoolers Self-Control

Four-year-olds are expected to be able to behave in the classroom, but more and more preschools are kicking children out for bad behavior. In this episode: new research into how to best help children control themselves in the classroom.

Part Two: Life After Loss for Orphans in Africa

A multinational team of researchers explores ways to help 50 million orphans in Africa who are grieving the loss of one or both parents.

Part Three: Answering New Parents' Cries for Help

A free public program helps new moms and dads adjust to life with a newborn.



