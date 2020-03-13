What Are The Psychological Side Effects Of The Coronavirus Pandemic?

The number of coronavirus cases in the United States is growing every day. The stock markets are crashing. Universities are moving classes online. The NBA, NHL and MLB have all postponed or canceled upcoming games.

The coronavirus outbreak is upending everyday life as we know it. How is that affecting mental health around the country? Host Anita Rao talks to Dominique Hammonds about the psychological consequences of this pandemic. Hammonds is an assistant professor in the department of human development and psychological counseling at Appalachian State University. She has a private practice in Hickory where she works with patients face-to-face and using telemedicine.

Gina Chung also joins the conversation to share her sons’ experiences in Triangle-area schools: they were bullied about the coronavirus because they are Asian American. Hammonds looks at how this virus has led to racialized stigma and microaggressions as well as anxiety, depression and anticipatory stress.