The State of Things

What You Need To Know About NC’s COVID-19 Response

Credit Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAM / Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
In an effort to contain the coronavirus outbreak, North Carolina is now in a state of emergency. Gov. Roy Cooper issued the declaration Tuesday, as increased testing better accounts for the rising number of confirmed cases in the state.

VA facilities in North Carolina also instituted a mandatory screening policy for anyone entering the centers, clinics or facilities. This is an effort to protect veterans, who tend to be older and sicker than patients elsewhere. Duke University suspended classes on Tuesday, expecting a transition to remote instruction after an extended spring break. And businesses are also navigating rapid change. After five of its employees tested positive, RTP company BioGen sent all of its workers home. During the declaration on Tuesday, Cooper asked that all Triangle businesses suggest employees work from home when possible. Host Frank Stasio speaks with Jay Price, WUNC’s military and veterans affairs reporter, about North Carolina’s response to the outbreak.

NC Coronavirus Updates COVID-19 Public Health
Grant Holub-Moorman
Grant Holub-Moorman coordinates events and North Carolina outreach for WUNC, including a monthly trivia night. He is a founding member of Embodied and a former producer for The State of Things.
Grant Holub-Moorman
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
Frank Stasio
Jay Price
Jay Price has specialized in covering the military for nearly a decade.
Jay Price
