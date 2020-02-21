Bringing The World Home To You

The Political Junkie: Democratic Candidates Face Off And ‘Chief Law Enforcement Officer' Trump

Democratic presidential candidates, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, left, listens as Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speak during a Democratic presidential primary debate Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas, hosted by NBC News and MSNBC.

Democratic candidates were at each other’s throats this week in the latest presidential debate in Las Vegas as the stakes of the race continue to climb. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg made his first debate appearance, and his fellow candidates targeted him on stage with several different attacks. 

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden criticized the former mayor for his stop and frisk policies and past behavior with women, among other things. South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar had a notable clash over foreign policy and presidential qualifications.

Who won the debate? Political Junkie Ken Rudin shares his analysis with host Frank Stasio. The two also preview the upcoming primary in North Carolina’s Senate race, in which some Democrats fear that Republicans are trying to sabotage the better-funded Democratic candidate. And Rudin also examines President Donald Trump’s comments this week that he is the “chief law enforcement officer of the country” after a flurry of pardons and commutations.
 

