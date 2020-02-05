Bringing The World Home To You

How Physicians Hundreds Of Years Ago Medicalized Race — And How That Legacy Lives On Today

1 of 2
This popular sex and midwifery manual spuriously claims authorship by Aristotle to lend the text authority. Like Aristotle, the book treats the subject of heritability of physical characteristics.
Pseudo-Aristotle
2 of 2
Genetic examination changed the way scientists regarded ancient remains like those of the oldest known matrilinear common human ancestor, unearthed in 1987 and nicknamed 'mitochondrial Eve' by the press.
Newsweek Vol. 111, January 11, 1988

Pain treatment is different for white and black patients in the United States. One recent study shows black patients were 40% less likely to get medication to ease acute pain than white patients in the emergency room. Why does this happen?

A 2016 study of University of Virginia medical students suggests that the reason is — at least in part — racial bias. Researchers discovered a high number of white medical students and residents with inaccurate ideas about the biological differences between black and white people. These false beliefs are rooted in centuries-old ideas from physicians about biological differences in race.

Host Frank Stasio learns about where these ideas took root from Rana Hogarth, the author of “Medicalizing Blackness: Making Racial Difference in the Atlantic World, 1780-1840.” She is also an assistant professor in the department of history at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Hogarth will be at the Wilson Special Collections Library at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 5 p.m. to talk about her work and to open a new exhibition at the Wilson Library called “Race Deconstructed: Science and the Making of Difference.” Stasio also  talks to Dawne Howard Lucas about that exhibition and what materials will be on display. Lucas is the technical services archivist for UNC-Chapel Hill. The exhibition will be up from Thursday, Feb. 13 to Sunday, April 19.
 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsRacial BiasPain ManagementRana HogarthDawne Howard LucasDoctors
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
See stories by Amanda Magnus
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio