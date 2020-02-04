Bringing The World Home To You

A Look At The Presidential Election On The Ground In North Carolina

AP_20035116207190.jpg
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
/

Democratic presidential candidates are traveling from Iowa to New Hampshire after facing their first test with voters. There is still about a month to go until North Carolinians weigh in on who will face President Donald Trump in the general election.

Early voting starts next week, and Trump will be in the state this Friday. How important is our state for the presidential candidates? Host Frank Stasio talks to WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii about what the race looks like on the ground so far in North Carolina and about the role our swing state could play come November.

Tiberii also shares his reporting on the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate race this year. North Carolina is one of only five states in the country with the presidential race, a U.S. Senate race and a gubernatorial race all on one ballot.

