The Fruit of Labor Declares a State of Emergency

Members of The Fruit of Labor Singing Ensemble perform five-part harmonies and play instruments. But do not make the mistake of calling them a band. Their mission is much broader than playing gigs and producing albums.

They are a coalition of social justice activists born out of the struggle to organize black workers in North Carolina and throughout the South. With their music they hope to both inspire and politically engage working class communities. Host Frank Stasio talks with ensemble founders Angaza Laughinghouse and Nathanette Mayo along with music director Leander Tate and member Chris Macon about their latest album, “State of Emergency.” The Fruit of Labor Singing Ensemble will perform at the 18th annual NC MLK Black History Month Parade on Saturday, Feb. 1 in Durham. They will also participate in the People’s Assembly Coalition Moral March on Raleigh on Saturday, Feb. 8.

