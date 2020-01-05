Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Five Former Workers Sue Mebane Hotel For Wage Theft

Protestors holding signs.
Bob Karp
/
Protesters descended on the Hampton Inn in Mebane Thursday, June 13.

Five former employees of the Hampton Inn in Mebane filed a complaint in Guilford County Superior Court alleging wage theft totalling $24,681. They assert that money is from unpaid bonuses and vacation time, mileage reimbursement, a malfunctioning time clock and more.

In a demonstration last week, former workers accused management of the hotel of discriminatory practices. All five of the people behind this complaint are immigrants from Mexico. They say that once the hotel was sold to Joel B. Griffin and Douglas L. Stafford, they were treated as second-class citizens. Indy Week Staff Writer Thomasi McDonald talked to two of the workers filing the suit: Martina Robles Salazer and Aldaberto Rios Ibarra. He talks with host Frank Stasio about his reporting.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsLaborGuilford CountyImmigrantsThomasi McDonald
Stay Connected
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
See stories by Amanda Magnus
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories