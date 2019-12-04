Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Art Exhibition Showcases Work From Native Artists Grappling With Contemporary Issues

Carlson standing in front of her art.
Courtesy of the Nasher Museum
Artist Andrea Carlson in front of her work, 'Ink Babel,' that is included in the exhibition 'Art for a New Understanding: Native Voices 1950s to Today' at the Nasher Museum in Durham.

For generations Native Americans were left out of the mainstream art world. An exhibition called "Art for a New Understanding: Native Voices 1950s to Today" aims to correct this oversight and recast the history of contemporary art to include work by Native Americans.

It is the first collection showing the evolution of work by modern Indigenous artists in the United States and Canada. The exhibition features approximately 60 diverse artworks, including paintings, performances and photography. Host Frank Stasio talks to Chicago-based artist Andrea Carlson whose piece “Ink Babel” is featured in the exhibition. Carlson is Ojibwe and regularly features landscapes and storied objects in her work. Jenny Tone-Pah-Hote joins the conversation to put the art into a larger cultural context. She is an associate professor in the department of American Studies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Art for a New Understanding: Native Voices, 1950s to Now” is on view at the Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University in Durham until Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

Interview Highlights

Carlson on how she thinks about landscape in her work:

Landscape has historically come out of, maybe Flemish landscapes, or even how world leaders have seen landscapes and have used them as political devices. They are typically these little chunks — these little bite-sized pieces of the land. When you think of settler colonization, when you think of land conquest, there is this romanticizing [of] landscapes that happens. So I would say that when an indigenous person references the landscape, there is something else — there's another narrative that is happening there. When I consider the landscape, I consider this unified sphere that we all live on, topologically speaking. We can cut it up into pieces and imagine it as separate landscapes, but there is actually just one landscape — [a] continual surface of a sphere that we all live on.

Carlson on the problematic space of museums:

When I bring my work to a museum — and it has this history, it comes from colonization — it seems like a very defiant act just within itself. - Andrea Carlson

They have this goal of collecting for posterity — of collecting with the anticipation that indigenous people would be assimilated culturally, and that we wouldn't continue on. So our objects were collected [and] put in museums. And we survived. And we are still making things, and we are alive now. So when I bring my work to a museum — and it has this history, it comes from colonization — it seems like a very defiant act just within itself.

Tone-Pah-Hote on how “Art for a New Understanding” puts this work into context:

The exhibit does a great job of really showing that native art, or that art by American Indian artists, by native artists has always been sort of situated and in discussion — especially in the 20th century — with modernity and modernism. That native artists and native people are part of the same timeline as everyone else.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsArtNative American ArtistAndrea CarlsonJenny Tone-Pah-Hote
Stay Connected
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
See stories by Amanda Magnus
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio