Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

How Can Social Media Pave The Way For Better Political Speech?

A photo of a computer screen showing political ads on Facebook.
Richard Drew
/
AP
This photo shows a search for political ads that were on Facebook displayed on a computer screen Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in New York. Twitter's ban on political advertising is ratcheting up the pressure on Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg to follow suit.

Earlier this fall Twitter banned political advertising on its platform. This includes ads that reference a political candidate, party, election or legislation. Should other social media platforms follow suit?

Two technology policy experts say no. They argue that companies should instead implement changes in how they handle this type of advertising. Daniel Kreiss and Matt Perault wrote an opinion piece for the New York Times detailing their recommendations for how social media platforms can better facilitate political speech. Kreiss is a principal researcher at the University of North Carolina Center for Information, Technology and Public Life. He is also an associate professor in the UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media. And Perault is the former director of public policy at Facebook, the director of the Duke University Center on Science and Technology Policy and an associate professor of the practice at Duke University’s Sanford School of Public Policy.

The two experts join host Frank Stasio to talk about why digital advertising helps to level the playing field for some candidates and what changes they hope to see social media platforms implement around political speech.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsSocial MediaPolitical AdvertisementsDaniel KreissMatt Perault
Stay Connected
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
See stories by Amanda Magnus
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio