The State of Things

Movies On The Radio: It’s Time To Dance

A movie poster for 'Singin' In The Rain'
The 1952 'Singin' In The Rain' is a classic dance movie.

Note: This program will air in February, 2020.

The State of Things is dancing our way to the next Movies on the Radio. Film experts Laura Boyes and Marsha Gordon will talk about your favorite dance movies, from “Singin’ in the Rain” to “You Got Served.” This category includes movies about classical dance, like “Black Swan” and “Center Stage,” to films focused on more contemporary styles like “Saturday Night Fever” and “Dirty Dancing.” We want to hear from you: What is your favorite dance sequence? What film do you think best represents the art form? What movie most realistically portrays the dance world? 

For a chance to be featured on the next edition of Movies On The Radio, e-mail your submission to sot@wunc.org or tweet at us @state_of_things with #sotmovie.

The State of Things, SOT Movie, Dance, Marsha Gordon, Laura Boyes, Movies On The Radio
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
