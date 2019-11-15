Movies On The Radio: It’s Time To Dance

Note: This program will air in February, 2020.

The State of Things is dancing our way to the next Movies on the Radio. Film experts Laura Boyes and Marsha Gordon will talk about your favorite dance movies, from “Singin’ in the Rain” to “You Got Served.” This category includes movies about classical dance, like “Black Swan” and “Center Stage,” to films focused on more contemporary styles like “Saturday Night Fever” and “Dirty Dancing.” We want to hear from you: What is your favorite dance sequence? What film do you think best represents the art form? What movie most realistically portrays the dance world?

For a chance to be featured on the next edition of Movies On The Radio, e-mail your submission to sot@wunc.org or tweet at us @state_of_things with #sotmovie.