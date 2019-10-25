Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Embodied: No Happy Endings For Nora McInerny

Photo of Nora McInerny with her hand up over one eye, with a hand-drawn crying eye on the back of her hand.
Courtesy of Nora McInerny
Nora McInerny is an author and hosts the podcast 'Terrible, Thanks For Asking.'

When something bad happens people often hear the same advice: “everything happens for a reason” or “time heals all wounds.” But Nora McInerny says that advice is useless and that grief is a chronic condition that you can’t just “get over.” She should know.

In 2014, McInerny had a miscarriage, lost her father and lost her husband, all in the span of six weeks. After that she became a reluctant grief expert and grief author. Her latest book is “No Happy Endings: A Memoir” (Dey Street Books/2019) and she hosts the acclaimed podcast “Terrible, Thanks For Asking.”

McInerny joins host Anita Rao for a conversation about how her grief has evolved over the last five years and how to support those who are facing loss. Their discussion is part of The State of Things’ series “Embodied: Conversations About Sex, Relationships And Your Health.” McInerny will be at the first-ever Grief Fest at Pullen Memorial Baptist Church in Raleigh on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 1 p.m.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsGriefNora McInernyDeath
Stay Connected
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
See stories by Amanda Magnus
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao