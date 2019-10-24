Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Judge Set To Decide On RDU Quarry Case

Signs opposing the proposed rock quarry on airport land have popped up around Wake and Durham counties.

A court decision on whether to build a contentious rock quarry in Wake County is expected within a week. The planned site for the quarry is a strip of forested land nestled alongside Umstead Park in Raleigh.

The Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority oversees the land and wants to lease the property out to the local mining company Wake Stone to help generate income for airport development plans. But a number of local residents and organizations have mobilized against the change. The terrain is a haven for local hikers and mountain bikers. Two groups, The Umstead Coalition and Triangle Off-Road Cyclists (TORC), have asked for an injunction against Wake Stone’s operation. In response, a Wake County Superior Court judge has issued a temporary restraining order against quarry development and is expected to rule on the case within a week.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Jason deBruyn, WUNC’s data reporter, for the latest in the battle over the contested woodland.

