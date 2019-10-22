‘Joker’ Reigns But Marvel And Stan Lee Still Rule

“Joker” is set to become the highest-grossing R-rated film in history. This dark, gritty film takes fans into the life of an aspiring stand-up comedian whose mental stability is tenuous at best.

Abandoned by his therapist and attacked by a gang, the Joker becomes as much of a vigilante as he is a psychopath. Wake Forest University's Film and Media Studies Director Woody Hood joins host Frank Stasio to talk about the success of the film, its controversy and the difference in the films of DC Comics versus the Marvel Universe. John Morrow is the publisher of TwoMorrows Publishing in Raleigh and author of “Kirby & Lee: Stuf’ Said!” (TwoMorrows Publishing/2019). The book looks at the success of what would become the Marvel Universe and two of the men behind it — Jack Kirby and Stan Lee.

Jack Kirby was the creator of Captain America and also worked for DC Comics. While Stan Lee was related to the owner of Marvel and was considered the face and genius behind the company, Morrow looks at Kirby’s invaluable and often overlooked contributions. Morrow joins the discussion to talk about the legacy of these men and the work that continues to be box office gold for Hollywood