The State of Things

Movies On The Radio: The Films Of Steven Spielberg

Movie poster that reads 'Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark.'
Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Steven Spielberg was named the highest-grossing filmmaker in U.S. history last year.

Perhaps  it was his intuitive decision to shoot “Schindler’s List” in black and white, or his versatility and ability to transition between roles including writer/director, producer and executive producer. Many just love him for the franchises he brought to life through the antics of Indiana Jones and the larger-than-life scenes in “Jurassic Park.” With seven Academy Award nominations for best director and two wins, he has set the bar for contemporary filmmakers.

Spielberg has shown himself to be fearless, using his blockbuster clout to tell stories ranging from the heavy and emotional “The Color Purple” to the lighter and wacky “Pinky and the Brain,” one of many animated series he executive produced. In this edition of Movies on The Radio, host Frank Stasio and film experts Marsha Gordon and Laura Boyes dissect Steven Spielberg’s films.

Marsha Gordon is a film professor at North Carolina State University and a fellow at the National Humanities Center.  Laura Boyes is the film curator at the North Carolina Museum of Art and the curator of the MovieDiva series. Laura will be hosting a screening of "Mad Love" this Friday, Oct. 18 at the North Carolina Museum of Art at 8 p.m. The next Moviediva screening at The Carolina Theatre of Durham is "Crossing Delancey" on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

HIGHLIGHTS

Marsha Gordon on Spielberg’s first movie: This aired on ABC as a movie of the week, and if you've not seen "Duel" ... [It’s] absolutely fantastic.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SutDTIhbQ2g

JAWS

Bob Platt of Raleigh says his favorite Spielberg film is the 1975 thriller "Jaws."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rW23RsUTb2Y

E.T. - THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL 

Denise Sealy on crying every time she sees “E.T.”:

Whenever we sit down to watch”E.T” [my husband] will put his arm around me because he knows I’m going to cry.  

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gEl-59jHqHA

THE COLOR PURPLE

Gordon on the making of “The Color Purple”:

The critics and audiences were so divided between really praising the film and really coming down and being very critical, especially questioning what is this white, Jewish director doing making this story about African American women.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Iy2GKyD2IoQ

SAVING PRIVATE RYAN

Boyes on Spielberg’s appeal with older viewers:

[Spielberg] also has this great engagement with what's known as the greatest generation. Along with "Saving Private Ryan," he also did the "Band of Brothers" series ... A way of reclaiming a little bit of his father's history.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RYID71hYHzg

A.I.: ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Gordon on the making of A.I.:

This started as a Stanley Kubrick project, and in some ways you can’t imagine two more different filmmakers. Spielberg took it over after Kubrick’s passing. 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rz7sPiOoU7A

THE POST

Boyes on the relationship between Spielberg and Tom Hanks: 

Tom Hanks has also been his muse over the last few years. Hanks — the most quintessentially American hero actor right now — and the collaborations that they've done together are just really wonderful.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=euJs4-vcf9o

 

 

Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she’s excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
